Road closures Saturday morning for Colorado Triathlon in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Triathlon athletes are going the distance Saturday morning in Boulder County.

This outdoor triathlon will be the first triathlon to take place in Colorado since September 2019.

This race starts and finishes at the Boulder Reservoir. The first race begins at 7:30 a.m.

There will be some road closures in effect if you plan to get outside or attend the event.

Westbound Jay Rd. will be closed from SH 119/Diagonal Highway to 51st St. from 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

All other roads on the bike course, including eastbound Jay Rd. from 51st St. to SH 119/Diagonal Highway, will remain open throughout the race. So look out for cyclists on the road.

Without Limits Productions, the organizers of the event, ask you to pay close attention to the Boulder County Sheriffs, Colorado State Patrol and the volunteer traffic marshals who will be helping to make this a safe situation for everyone involved.

Riders will be single file and spread out, with the last cyclists leaving Boulder Reservoir at approximately 8:15 a.m. All cyclists will be off the road by 11 a.m.

Organizers say there are a few professional triathletes competing Saturday, most notable is Rudy VonBerg who was a bronze medalist at the 70.3 World Championships in 2019.