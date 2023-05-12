DENVER (KDVR) — If you are traveling in the Thornton area on Friday morning, your commute could be impacted by road closures.

The Thornton Police Department said multiple roads are closed due to flooding in the area.

What roads are closed?

TPD said the following roads were closed as of 4:30 a.m. Friday:

East 144th Avenue is closed between Washington and York Street

York Street is closed between E-470 and East 156th Avenue

East 156th Avenue is closed between York Street and Colorado Boulevard

The Pinpoint Weather team said the rain will continue throughout the morning on Friday.

Stay alert with Pinpoint Weather

Bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather team.

Download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast throughout the day as rainy conditions persist.