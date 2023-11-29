DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Wednesday that part of 14th Street in downtown Denver will be closed for several events this weekend.

The closure starts Thursday morning and continues through Sunday, Dec. 3.

DPD said it is closing the road to ensure safety around the events near the Colorado Convention Center.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, 14th Street between Stout Street and Welton Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for several days.

DPD offered some tips for navigating around the closure this weekend:

Use public transportation and find the best route on the RTD website. Allow for extra time. If driving, map out your drive and make sure you can access the roads on your route. Ride your bike or use rental bicycles or scooters.

The closure on 14th Street will last until Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.