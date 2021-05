ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Rocky Mountain National Park timed entry permit reservations open Saturday at 8 a.m.

Reservations are required from May 28 through Oct. 11. Time slots will be available for May 28 through June 30 on Saturday morning.

Reservations begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time for #RMNP's Timed Entry Permit Reservation System effective May 28 through October 11. The permits that go on sale tomorrow are for time slots between May 28 through June 30. https://t.co/BuqwNMsPHc pic.twitter.com/ypR24wr7RO — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) April 30, 2021

RMNP implemented a first-of-its-kind reservation system in 2020 due to COVID concerns. This year’s system will operate a little bit differently.

The reservations are meant to keep park visitation around 75% to 85% of full capacity to avoid overcrowding.