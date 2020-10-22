RMNP closed due to East Troublesome Fire in Grand County

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — All of Rocky Mountain National Park is closing to park visitors Thursday due to fire activity on the west side of the Continental Divide.

According to RMNP officials, if conditions allow, an infrared flight is planned to gauge where there is current fire activity. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

Currently, air quality is hazardous within Rocky Mountain National Park.

Trail Ridge Road is not passable on the west side due to downed trees on the road.