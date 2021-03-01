RMNP campsite reservations open online Monday

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK (KDVR) — Reservations for wilderness campsites for this season at Rocky Mountain National Park opened on Monday.

Park officials say booking is not available in-person this year due to the pandemic. Additionally, due to the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires last year, some camping areas and trails are closed off; officials estimate about 30,000 acres were burned in last year’s wildfires and approximately nine percent of the park was impacted.

“Our snow pack this year has been very minimal. So we are very hopeful that in the next couple months we’ll get a lot of snow,” Kyle Patterson, Public Affairs Officer for RMNP said.

Officials say Green Mountain Trail and Front Lake Trail are still closed off. Some trails and wilderness campsites could reopen in May, as park officials clear debris and have a better idea of how areas have been impacted in the spring.