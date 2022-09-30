ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — From phantom joggers to heartless cows to the gates of hell, some people say that Riverdale Road is one of the most haunted in the United States.

If you search Riverdale Road on the internet, you will likely come across dozens of stories, podcasts, and videos about the alleged haunted stretch of road.

But are the ghost stories just stories or is there proof to back up the tales?

Where is Riverdale Road located?

Riverdale Road is located in Adams County and is an 11-mile stretch of road from Thornton to Brighton.

Crash statistics for Riverdale Road

Since January of 2021, the Colorado Department of Transportation told FOX31 that three deadly crashes have happened on Riverdale Road.

Jan. 31, 2021: 1 person killed

Aug. 23, 2022: 1 person killed

Sept. 3, 2022: 3 people killed

What does social media say?

While some believe Riverdale Road is haunted, others say they do not believe it is based on their own experiences.

We put up a Facebook post asking if anyone has had a spooky experience on Riverdale Road and received hundreds of comments.

“Creepy” experiences

Some of the respondents said they have experienced unexplainable things while on Riverdale Road. Here are some of those responses:

“Yes creepy. I have seen shadows and heard things I can’t explain…” Destin Raybun shared on Facebook.

“I saw someone hanging from a tree. I told my parents and we called the cops to go out and check. Never found anything,” David shared.

“Yep delivered newspapers along that road for 2 years saw many strange things and numerous run-ins with the phantom Camaro,” Michael shared.

“Definitely haunted! Know from experience!!” Louann said.

“Yes have experienced it myself!!” Beau said.

No, it’s not haunted

Other respondents said they have never had unusual experiences while driving on Riverdale Road. Here are some of those responses:

“I’ve lived there for over 20 years of my life, walked up and down it with friends in the middle of the night, driven it thousands of times and never saw a thing,” Matteo Meta said.

“No. Not haunted. Driven it a million times, never seen anything strange. Lol urban myth!!” Jordan said.

“I drive down this road all the time. Definitely don’t think it’s haunted,” Alicia shared.

“I went a bunch of times to look for spooky things never saw anything,” Ric said.

“I drive on that road nightly, have yet to see anything spooky,” Donny shared.

“It’s not haunted there’s just been a lot of deaths there plenty of accidents on Riverdale road because of the way people drive nobody pays attention and it’s not lit very well,” Julie said.

Haunted Field of Screams

The Haunted Field of Screams is set to open for the season on Sept. 30. It touts “A Ride to the Riverdale Gates of Hell” and backs the road with a 40-acre corn field.

“Legend has it, long ago a man went mad burning down his mansion with his family trapped inside. With the structure left in ashes, the only thing left standing was the iron gates – the Gates to Hell. Since the malicious incident, locals have reported evil beings roaming the road looking for their next victim.”

If you search the internet for Riverdale Road conspiracies, you will come across page after page of content. From blogs to podcasts, there are many people who believe Riverdale Road is haunted.

One blogger said Riverdale Road is “the most terrifying place in Colorado you’ve never been to.”

Whether or not you believe the road is haunted, you can find out for yourself by visiting the 11-mile stretch of highway this so-called spooky season.

