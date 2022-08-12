STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have announced that they are reinstating voluntary fish closures for the Yampa River.

According to CPW, the river’s water temperature has risen above 71 degrees and has stayed that way for several days.

This temperature rise coupled with a decline in the Yampa River’s flow has led to CPW imposing a full-day voluntary fishing closure starting on Friday, Aug. 12.

The closure will run from the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs.

Here are some of the occurrences that can trigger a CPW closure:

Daily maximum water temperatures are higher than 71°F

Stream flows are equal to or greater than 50% of the daily average flow

Fish condition is visibly deteriorating

Daily dissolved oxygen is less than 6 parts per million

Natural or man-caused environmental event has occurred

If you plan to head out for a day of fishing, be sure to consult CPW’s Fishing Closure page, where you can find the most up-to-date information.