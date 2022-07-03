DENVER (KDVR) – Crews have responded to a fire that broke out in the basement of an abandoned residence in the RiNo neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Fire Department received reports of a structure fire breaking out along the 3700 block of Delgany Street in Denver around 2:20 p.m.

Denver Police Department – Fire along the 3700 block of Delgany

According to the department, their efforts were not helped by the hoarder-like conditions they found within the boarded-up and neglected structure. An investigation into the source of the fire is currently underway, led by DFD.

This was the second fire to spark up in the RiNo neighborhood on Sunday, the first having occurred along the 3700 block of Franklin Street, just southeast of the RiNo Beer Garden.

Hoarding has not been confirmed as the cause of the basement fire, but it is detail present in both this and the Westminster house explosion that happened along the 7700 block of North Knox Court on Feb. 22 of this year.

This is a healthy reminder to make sure that your residence is in line with the fire officials’ safety guidelines and to prepare for threats that could arise from both inside and outside the home.

If you have any information in regards to the structure fire that broke out along the 3700 block of Delgany Street, please reach out to investigators with the Denver Fire Department.