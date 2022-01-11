Right of Entry forms available for residents affected by Marshall Fire

Todd Lovrien looks over the fire damage from the Marshall Wildfire at his sisters home in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County is asking property owners in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the Marshall Fire to fill out a Right of Entry form in order for debris removal to begin.

The ROE forms should be submitted as soon as possible so crews can immediately enter and remove hazardous debris from the property and apply hydro-mulch to the soil that will prevent ash from entering waterways.

Property owners who choose not to participate in the debris removal must also fill out the ROE form and opt out.

Right-of-way cleanup efforts will begin in the next few weeks according to Boulder County. Crews will clear streets, sidewalks and trails so that larger crews can have access to properties.

Places to submit a ROE form

First, property owners can go to the debris cleanup website and download either an online or print version of the document. Owners can then submit the forms through:

Emailing the form to ROE@bouldercounty.org

Drop off at a debris removal program table at the Disaster Assistance Center – 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette

Fax to 720-564-2227

Mail to: Boulder County Resource Conservation, C/O Debris Team, 1901 63rd St., Boulder, CO 80301

The deadline for submitting the form is at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Boulder County reminds residents that anyone who chooses to conduct structural, ash and soil cleanup on their own is ineligible for the debris removal program.