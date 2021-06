DENVER (KDVR) — A multi-vehicle crash that closed lanes of Interstate 25 northbound, the ramp to Belleview Avenue and all lanes of traffic on Belleview Avenue was cleared more than seven hours after it was reported on Saturday.

Around 4:11 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash and closures. Shortly after, Greenwood Village announced the closures and said it was an injury accident.

Just before 11 p.m., Greenwood Village said the crash had been cleared.