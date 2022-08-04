RIFLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Rifle Gap State Park is closing their boat ramps over two months earlier than usual.

The state park’s boat ramps have closed early two years in a row, in comparison to Oct. 31, when the ramps normally close. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sinking water levels are to blame for the early closure.

“We are still feeling the effects of the unusually dry weather and low reservoir levels from 2021. Our hope was that the late-season snow would have increased runoff and reservoir water levels this year. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough,” said Brian Palcer, Park Manager for the Rifle State Park Complex.

Photo of water levels at Rifle Gap State Park as of 7/12, 2022. Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 8/4/2022.

Those wishing to take their boat out on the reservoir will have their last chance on Aug. 14. Paddleboards, canoes and kayaks are still welcome to go out on the water.

While the Rifle Gap reservoir boat ramps will be closing early, Harvey Gap Reservoir ramps will remain open. For more information, click here.