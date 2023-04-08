FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash with another motorcycle in Fort Collins on Friday night.

Fort Collins Police said around 11:41 p.m., officers were notified of the crash between two motorcycles in the 6200 block of South College Avenue.

An adult male was found with serious injuries.

The man was northbound on his motorcycle. Another motorcycle, a blue Yamaha, was also northbound when the two collided on their sides.

Both motorcycles went down and slid for a distance.

The rider of the Yamaha left the scene on foot before police arrived and did not exchange information with the other rider.

Police are looking for the rider of the Yamaha and are concerned they may also have serious injuries from the crash.

The FCPD Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling team took over the investigation.

Speed was being looked into as a factor of the crash.