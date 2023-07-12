DENVER (KDVR) – More than 100,000 Taylor Swift fans will attend shows at Empower Field this weekend as the Colorado Rockies take on the New York Yankees at Coors Field and concerts take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“It’s a busy weekend,” said ride-share driver Scott Bennett.

Fans, RTD, ride-share workers and police are preparing for the influx of people in the downtown area.

“I’m going to take a Lyft,” said one Rockies fan.

Bennett told FOX31 big events provide opportunities for drivers who are willing to work hard to earn extra income, in some cases an extra $200 in one night.

“I’ll get up on my days off at 4 o’clock in the morning and usually drive until like 11 p.m. or 12 a.m., I enjoy it,” said Bennett.

Riders should be prepared for surge pricing, which is based on the supply and demand of drivers. The timeframe is expected to exist between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Rides can be reserved using ride-share apps.

RTD will add train cars to light rail and pause construction in some areas to provide smooth service.

Use the Next Ride app to find the best route by location or event and learn about free rides currently being offered.

The Rally Bus Tour will provide rides to Empower Field from Broomfield.

“This is going to be a big weekend for transit and we hope that people plan ahead,” said Pauline Haberman of RTD.

Denver police told FOX31 that off-duty officers will be working at the events and directing traffic around Empower and Coors fields.

DPD reminds everyone that if you see something, say something by calling 911 if it is an emergency or 720-913-2000.