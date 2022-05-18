DENVER (KDVR) — Close to 100 people gathered at a Denver Park to remember those who have lost their lives in the past year-and-a-half in traffic-related crashes.

The fifth annual “Ride and Walk of Silence” was held at Rude Park. The names of 114 victims were read.

Earlier, cyclists had taken to the streets as part of a call to action. On foot, other participants carried blue signs with the names of the fallen.

Among those participating was Keith Reed. Reed lost his wife in Stillwater, Oklahoma. A nurse, she was hit and killed while crossing the street.

“Wouldn’t want to wish this on anyone,” he said.

Reed was one of the cyclists who took to nearby Federal Boulevard to demand city action and accountability.

“We shouldn’t have to make a demonstration to remind people that our lives are just as important as anyone else’s life,” Reed said.

The event was organized by Denver Streets Partnership and Vision Zero.

“Slow down, make space and join us,” Reed said.