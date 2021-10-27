Ribbon cutting marks completion of Phase 1 of Great Hall Project at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver International Airport celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the Great Hall Project on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.

With the completion of Phase 1, United and Southwest airlines will move into the space in early November and begin operating the new check-in and self-bag drop kiosks, according to DIA.

DIA said this phase of construction was completed in less than 20 months from when the new contractor took over and is on time and millions under budget.

This event marks a major milestone in DEN’s Vision 100 plan as the airport grows to 100 million annual passengers.

