Reward up to $55,000 offered in Travis Mason murder case

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Marine Travis Mason was killed June 18, 2016, during a dispensary robbery in Aurora.

He was working security at Green Heart dispensary at 19005 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora when police say he was shot and killed.

The two suspects have not been found.



Suspects in 2016 murder of Travis Mason (Credit: APD)

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $55,000 for information leading to an arrest in Mason’s murder.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.