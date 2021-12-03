Reward up to $10,000 for information in Denver homicide of Jacob Brady

DENVER (KDVR) — The reward for information in the homicide of Jacob Brady has been raised up to $10,000.

Brady was found dead in the 4500 block of W. 2nd Ave. on Nov. 26 at 1:06 p.m.

The Denver Police Department is investigating Brady’s death as a homicide.

The original reward was for up to $2,000. A gofundme organized by Brady’s family and friends has raised over $10,000 to increase the reward for information in his homicide.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

To be eligible for the reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online.