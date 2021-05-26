Reward raised to $7,000, new photos, in hopes of finding missing dog Solo

Westminster Police need help identifying the people pictured above

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police announced that the Subaru stolen with Solo, the 15-year-old basset/beagle mix inside, was recovered on Tuesday.

Solo was not in the car and is still missing. Police said they need help identifying the people, pictured above, who may have information about the dog.

The reward for information has been increased to $7,000, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced.



Solo, missing 15-year-old basset/beagle mix

“Losing them, the pain is in the deepest part of your gut,” said Caroline Wilson, Solo’s owner.

Wilson said she has had Solo since she was 7 years old. Solo is a basset hound and beagle mix and was not wearing a collar and has not been chipped.

Solo was inside a car in front of the Tropical Smoothie Café at 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard on April 16 when someone stole the car.

Contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any information on the dog, stolen car and/or suspects.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover the costs of the search.