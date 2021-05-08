Reward raised to $5,000 for info on dog inside car stolen from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The reward for information regarding Solo, a dog that was inside a car when it was stolen, has been increased to $5,000, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced.

“Losing them, the pain is in the deepest part of your gut,” Caroline Wilson, Solo’s owner said.

The 15-year-old basset/beagle mix was inside a car in front of the Tropical Smoothie Café at 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard on April 16 when the car was stolen.

“I want her to be safe. Please come forward this has been the most torturous month of my life,” Wilson said.

The stolen vehicle is a 2006 navy-blue Subaru Forester with a North Carolina plate: 42M1BP. The two suspects have not been located either.

Suspects in stolen Subaru

FOX31 has posted numerous stories about the missing dog and Wilson has taken to social media for help but hopes the reward increase will motivate more people to search or come forward with information.

“I’m hoping the money, if the people who stole the car who still have her, I will give them as much money as I can raise,” Wilson said.

The Crime Stoppers believe Solo may still be in the area with someone who does not know the dog is missing.

“I feel like after three weeks it’s dying down and people aren’t paying attention and people aren’t thinking how I am, how each day is getting worse for me,” Wilson.

Contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any information on the dog, stolen car and/or suspects.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover the costs of the search.