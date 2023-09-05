ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a man killed over the summer continues to look for answers as Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is getting involved in the case.

On July 11, 40-year-old Jamie Singleton was shot and killed along the High Line Canal Trail, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“It had to be someone he trusted,” said Singleton’s younger sister, Chanell. She said she thinks about her big brother, nicknamed “Ears,” every day.

Jamie Singleton (KDVR)

“From the time that I wake up to the time that I go to sleep, I cry about it three, four times throughout the day,” she said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. The number is 720-913-STOP.