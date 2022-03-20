DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is offering a reward for any assistance in identifying suspects involved in a homicide back in December.

On December 19, 2021, the victim’s silver Ford truck was stolen at 6:45 a.m. from 16921 East 32nd Ave. in Aurora. The victim saw the unknown suspects arrive in a red extended cab pickup truck and followed the suspects after witnessing them stealing his truck.

According to police, the victim followed the suspects to 40th Avenue and Chambers Road where he was shot. The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the silver and white sedans are involved as well. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.