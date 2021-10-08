Reward offered for information on KeyBank robbery suspects

DENVER (KDVR) -The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Lakewood Police Department need help identifying two men suspected an armed robbery at the KeyBank at 5901 W. 44th Ave. in Denver.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 4 about 5:15 p.m.

Police describe the first suspect as a White or Hispanic man about 5-foot, 6 to 8-inches tall, with a thin build.

He was wearing a black mask, a baseball cap with a Colorado flag and a long-sleeve black shirt, according to the task force.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic or White male, wearing a mask, dark-colored beanie and a tan-colored plaid jacket over an orange shirt.

The suspects used a demand note to rob the bank before leaving the bank in a white SUV.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 is also available to anyone with information about any bank robbery. This is not an anonymous tip line.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is a interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.