DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are looking for information on a double homicide that occurred during a house party.

Police were called to the 4600 block of East Colorado Avenue in the Virginia Village neighborhood on June 12 when a late-night gathering turned violent.

From the sounds of the event, police believed a large house party was taking place when shots were fired at 12:46 a.m.

Six people were shot. Two of the victims died and four others were seriously injured.

Prudencio Ortiz-Arellanez and Abraham Garcia were killed at a large gathering on Colorado Avenue. (Photo: Denver PD)

Police have identified the two people who were killed as Prudencio Ortiz-Arellanez and Abraham Garcia. Both of the boys died as a result of their gunshot wounds.

Now Denver PD is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information on the gathering or possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.