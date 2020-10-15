Reward offered for information on Denver bank robbery suspect

DENVER (KDVR) -The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department need help identifying a man suspected two armed robberies at the MidFirst Bank in Denver.

The first robbery occurred on July 24, the second on Oct. 9.

Police describe the suspect as a white man about 6’1″ tall, medium to heavy build and between 20 and 30 years old.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black Calvin Klein style jacket, black beanie, black face mask and dark shoes with white stripes during the October robbery, according to the task force.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

MidFirst Bank is adding an additional $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in these robberies.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 is also available to anyone with information about any bank robbery. This is not an anonymous tip line.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is a interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.