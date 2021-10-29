Reward offered for information in deadly arson at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One year has passed since a massive arson fire at an Aurora apartment complex.

One person died and nearly 60 people were displaced, but no one has been arrested. That is why Aurora fire investigators are asking for the public’s help.

The fire broke out on Oct. 29, 2020, and ripped through the apartment complex near East Colfax Avenue and Galena Street.

“It was a second-alarm fire response for us. There were multiple ladder rescues made at that fire. One of those rescues did end in a fatality,” Lt. Dan Pollet of Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Investigators say someone intentionally set the fire. They released video of the person of interest in the case.

Investigators want you to take a good look at the video and the still pictures to see if you recognize the person walking through the halls, carrying several bags.

“The plea is: This affected very many people who lived in this building, as well as resulted in the tragedy, a fatality. A life was lost. Families were deeply affected by this, and the incentive is doing the right thing if you have information, come forward, help bring these families some justice. Help bring this individual to justice … and there is $5000 incentive as well,” Pollet said.

View the photos and videos here.

If you have any information about who started the fire at 1600 North Galena Street one year ago, call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. The number is 720-913-7867 (STOP). They are offering a $5,000 reward, and you can remain anonymous.