Reward offered for information about Denver indecent exposure suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is hoping the public can help investigators identify the suspect in a recent indecent exposure incident.

DPD said the incident happened on Jan. 4 about 5:00 p.m. at the King Soopers located at 1355 N. Krameria St.

The suspect, seen in the photo above, is described as a 30 to 49-year-old white man with a medium build and brown dreadlocks. Police say he was wearing a black coat with a hood, a gray and white shirt, black pants, gray shoes and a black and white mask at the time of the incident.

Those who recognize the man are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

Police did not provide details on the indecent exposure incident.