Reward offered for information about Adams County 7-Eleven robbery, assault

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Adams County are working to solve an armed robbery and assault that happened in the early morning on Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.

At 4:22 a.m., three suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 7450 Pecos St., robbed the cashier at gunpoint, and physically assaulted a vendor that was working at the store.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males in their late teens to mid-20s.

If you have any information that could help solve this crime, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

You can also submit a tip online here: https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips