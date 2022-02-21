Reward offered for info in East Colfax homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking for information on a homicide investigation that occurred on East Colfax Avenue.
Denver Police officers responded to a call on Feb. 16 at 11:08 p.m. about a shooting that occurred at 760 E. Colfax Ave. When officers arrived they found one victim. Greggrey Higgins, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Denver police urge anyone with information on this homicide to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous while being eligible for the $2,000 reward.