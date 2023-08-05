DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in finding the suspect who shot and killed a man earlier this week.

DPD said they were investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the 1700 block of North Race Street.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Marquise Hughley, was shot at approximately 6:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, DPD and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help finding the at-large shooter, offering a $2,000 reward.

Anyone with information about the incident or the shooter is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous.