AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect they believe is responsible for a robbery that happened in Aurora on Sept. 19.

According to FBI Denver, the suspect walked into the Sooper Credit Union located at 2337 South Blackhawk St. #115B in Aurora around 9 a.m.

That’s when he allegedly presented a note indicating that he was robbing the bank and had a gun on him. However, investigators have said that a firearm was never seen by any witnesses. The suspect then fled on foot.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers – Aurora bank robbery

According to a description provided by the Aurora Police Department, the suspect is believed to be a 6-foot tall Black man, ranging in age from 30 to 40 years old. He appears to have a skinny build, weighing an estimated 175-pounds.

At the time of the bank robbery, he was wearing a gray baseball cap, a blue medical mask and a long-sleeve black shirt.

If you have any information that could help officials locate this suspect, you are asked to reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. You can remain both anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Simply call 720-913-7867.