DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is seeking information on a vehicular homicide case that occurred Friday in northeast Denver.

At 6 p.m., two dark-colored mid-size sedans were traveling southbound on North Peoria Street, south of Interstate 70. As the cars continued to move next to each other, shots were fired from one of the sedans near East 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street.

The sedans continued southbound at a high rate of speed over the bridge and onto the railroad tracks. One of the cars collided with a pickup truck while the other sedan fled the scene southbound over the bridge.

Three people are dead, including the suspect who collided with the pickup truck.

Denver PD is asking anyone with information on the speeding sedans, shots fired, or vehicular collision to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers immediately. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.