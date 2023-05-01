DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is working to solve a deadly hit-and-run crash from last year.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $22,000 for information in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead on Aug. 10, 2022.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer ran a red light and hit a bicyclist near East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street.

The bicyclist, a man, was pronounced dead.

Photos of the vehicle involved in the crash on Aug. 10, 2022 (Credit: DPD)

Police said the driver of the vehicle left without stopping or leaving any information. The SUV should have damage to the driver-side front fender and driver-side rear-view mirror, DPD said.

If you have any information, please contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $22,000.