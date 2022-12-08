DENVER (KDVR) — The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is raising the reward for information on a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one.

Back on Oct. 9, 2021, at around 9:52 p.m., three people were injured and one was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue.

According to the Denver Police Department, 62-year-old Timothy Massangale was killed. Now, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who has information on the shooting.

Timothy Massangale was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2021. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The suspect vehicle in the shooting was caught on surveillance video

Suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

“It is a quiet neighborhood, but why it was a shooting over there, I have no idea,” said Robert Bruce, who lives on the block.

Bruce called the targeted family, good neighbors.

“They [are] a pretty quiet, nice family you know, that’s about all I can say about that,” Bruce said.

Bruce said he’s lived in this neighborhood for 20 years and has never seen anything like this happen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $20,000.