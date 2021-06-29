Reward jumps to $4K for Auraria campus murder

DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Area Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information in a murder on the Auraria campus that occurred on Sept. 8, 2020.

Denver police are asking for help locating 37-year-old Gregory Alan Stapleton, Jr. He is wanted for first degree murder in this case.

Stapleton is known to be a transient in the Denver area and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Feb. 2020

Sept. 2020

April 2016 Gregory Alan Stapleton, Jr. Credit: Denver Police Department

Up to $4,000 is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous.