Reward increased up to $110,000 to find Adam County prosecutor Sean May’s killer

DENVER (KDVR) — Sean May was an Adams County prosecutor when he was murdered in front of his Denver home on Aug. 27, 2008.

The popular prosecutor was coming home to his pregnant wife when he was shot in the head just before 6 p.m. near West 38th and Irving.

A retired detective, Mark Pfoff, told FOX31’s Rob Low the 2008 murder of a Sean May is why the the El Paso District Attorney Dan May never prosecuted anyone for the 2013 assassination of Tom Clements, the Colorado Department of Corrections director at the time.

The murder is an open case for the Denver Police Department but legal sources and Pfoff tell FOX31 the real target was supposed to be Dan May, a different prosecutor with the same last name as Sean May.

COLD CASE: Who Killed Sean May?



On 8/27/08 Adams County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean May was shot & killed outside his home in the 3300 block of W. 36th Avenue in Denver as he returned from work. The reward is up to $110,000.



Have anonymous tips? 720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/p0HXKEVtEv — MetroDenverCrimeStop (@CrimeStoppersCO) August 27, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $110,000 for information leading to an arrest in May’s murder.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.