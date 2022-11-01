AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The reward has been increased up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, has been on the run since the shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30. He’s wanted on four counts of first-degree murder.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, while another $5,000 is being offered through the Aurora Reward Fund.

Police urge anyone who sees Castorena to call 911 immediately. Tipsters who have information that could lead to his arrest can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tips can be anonymous.

Joseph Castorena is wanted on four counts of first-degree murder in an Oct. 30, 2022, shooting. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

Suspect has history of violence

Castorena was caught on video outside of the Geneva Street home before the shooting. The family said they got home from a party early Sunday morning, not knowing Castorena might have been waiting inside.

Mariana Serrano and her husband, Ken Green, were two of the four people killed. Mariana Serrano is the sister of Castorena’s ex-girlfriend. Their father, Jesus Serrano, also was killed, along with neighbor Rodolfo Salgado, family members have said.

Castorena’s ex-girlfriend survived the shooting by hiding in a bathroom with her sister’s two young daughters. Both she and her father were granted temporary protection orders against Castorena just last week. They claimed Castorena had previously threatened to kill members of the family and was physically abusive, meaning he wasn’t allowed to be near their home.

Castorena also has a pending case on charges of child abuse. He was arrested in August 2020 after his then 3-month-old child was brought to Children’s Hospital Colorado with a broken arm. Hospital staff discovered the infant also had skull fractures.