Reward increased for information regarding man who died after being found unconscious in LoHi

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police continue to search for information connected to an incident that involved a man who was found unconscious on May 22.

The man, Alex Anderson, later died as a result of this incident.

Police are looking for surveillance video that may shed light on what happened to Anderson. Police believe the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1:35 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

Anderson was believed to have been in LoHi, in the areas of 29th Street and Boulder Street, 16th Street and Boulder Boulder, 32nd Avenue and Boulder Street, and 32nd Avenue and Tejon Street.

A memorial was held for Anderson on June 3, and family and friends gathered to share stories about him.

“He was deeply loved and will be forever missed,” Sarah Branam, Anderson’s fiance said.

Anderson’s family is partnering with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the reward for information has been increased to $7500.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

