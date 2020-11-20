Reward increased for help solving a take-over style bank robbery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The reward for information in a brazen bank robbery has been increased to up to $5,000. Our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers added an additional $3,000 on Friday.

Sarah Feldman Johnston with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said, “Due to the extremely brazen and frightening nature of this crime, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has upped the reward in this case. It’s now up to $5,000. We hope that incentivizes someone to come forward. We really need these suspects to be identified and caught immediately.”

“These people are out in our community right now, we’d really like the public’s help to identify them as soon as possible. This was an extremely frightening crime for everyone involved,” she said.

The four armed men took over the BBVA bank at 4600 South Broadway in Englewood Thursday afternoon. The bank remained closed to customers on Friday. Customer Michael Garcia learned about the robbery when he came to deposit some checks.

“I think it’s pretty bold these days. I mean there’s cameras everywhere. It’s kind of like an old school thing to do before cameras these days, wouldn’t expect it to happen these days. Shocking,” Garcia said.

The terrifying ordeal was caught on camera, and despite their faces being covered, authorities are hopeful someone will recognize these men.

“In crimes like this when there are multiple offenders, it just means more people know who these people are. If you over hear something, you never know what might lead to a tip. There are a lot of people who probably know exactly who these people are and we want to know who they are,” Feldman Johnston said.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men, about 20 – 30 years of age. They were all wearing gray or black hoodies, gloves and masks. One had black gloves with an orange design on it, which could be helpful in identifying them.

“We’re asking the public to look very closely at each of those pictures, do you recognize anything on the clothing, do you recognize anything about visible parts of their faces, accessories, sometimes even the smallest detail can lead to an arrest and identification,” Feldman Johnston said.

The FBI is asking you to be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions, especially if they have suddenly changed their spending habits or if they talk about coming into money all of a sudden.

If you know who they are, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Their anonymous tipline is 720-913-STOP. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.