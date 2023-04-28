DENVER (KDVR) — The reward for information about the shooting deaths of two employees at American Elm has been increased, Crime Stoppers announced Friday.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were killed in a shooting inside the restaurant located on the corner of 38th Avenue and Raleigh Street in the West Highlands.

The initial reward for information was set at $2,000 and it has now been increased to $5,000.

Limited details have been released about what happened, but the two were killed just after noon on Monday at the restaurant.

“The American Elm team is completely devastated by today’s tragic events. We are focused on providing our staff mental health support and will be closed for the rest of the week. We are cooperating fully with the Denver Police Department in their ongoing investigation and will not be providing any further comment at this time out of respect for the families and loved ones involved,” a statement from American Elm released hours after the shooting said.

Vaughn-Dahler died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner, and Morales died from a single gunshot wound.

FOX31 was told by Vaughn-Dahler’s husband she was the general manager of the restaurant and has a 12-year-old child.

“Emerall was always one to make everyone else happy,” Andrew Dahler said of his wife. “That was her ultimate goal in life, just providing great service for anybody, everybody.”

Friends and coworkers of Ignacio Gutierrez Morales told FOX31 he will be remembered for his smile and nickname “Nacho.”

“Nacho was a great guy, always had a smile on his face, was a family guy. We’re going to miss him,” a coworker at Highland Tavern told FOX31. “He was one of our best cooks. He’s been here for 10 years, so going to be hard shoes to fill.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support both families.

Anonymous tips can be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).