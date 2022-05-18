DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

An increase of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on suspect Richard Montoya.

Denver Police responded to a call on Feb. 16 at 11:08 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at 760 East Colfax Ave. and located the victim of the shooting.

Greggrey Higgins, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montoya was declared a suspect in the shooting and an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder.

Anyone who may know where Montoya could be or as information on this case is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.