DENVER (KDVR) — Police are offering a $5,000 reward increase to anyone who has information on an unsolved homicide case from 2020.

The Denver Police Department is asking for assistance with a homicide investigation from Sept. 5, 2020. The homicide occurred at 1065 South Quivas St. in the Athmar Park neighborhood.

The homicide took place on South Quivas Street. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

When officers arrived at the location, they found 41-year-old Joseph Lucero in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Lucero was transferred to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Photo of Joesph Lucero who was killed on Sept. 5, 2020 (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward that is now up to $5,000.