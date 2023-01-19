LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The person or persons involved in the vandalization of a Longmont pregnancy center have still not been identified and the reward for information has now increased by $7,500.

The FBI increased the reward to $25,000 Thursday and said the suspect/s could face up to 20 years in federal prison for the crimes.

“As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for this crime,” the FBI said in a release.

Life Choices located at 20 Mountain View Ave., had abortion-rights phrases spray painted on the property and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson on June 25.

The Longmont center dedicates itself to educating women on pregnancy but does not offer abortions. And one former employee and patient at the center said the people involved in the incident didn’t understand what services the organization offered.

“I honestly think it’s a lack of education of understanding one, the laws like I said, we are still fully capable of performing whatever they need to in Colorado. And two, their lack of education on what the resource center does. Just because they don’t offer abortions doesn’t mean they aren’t helping women find the right choice for them,” Becky Young said last year when the FBI upped the award the first time.

The business had “bans off our bodies” and other vandalism written in black paint on the property. Life Choices does not provide abortions but it does offer post-abortion support, according to its website.