DENVER (KDVR) — The reward for information on the shooting deaths of two restaurant employees in April has now increased to $32,600, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

On April 24, Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio “Nacho” Gutierrez Morales were found dead inside American Elm, which is a restaurant located in the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue.

The two had been shot and killed, according to police.

In the four months since the crime, the reward for information has steadily risen, first being increased from $2,000 to $5,000, before the amount jumped to $25,000 in June. A fundraiser was held in August in an effort to increase the reward to the $32,600 it is now.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said it hopes the reward will encourage people with information to come forward with crucial leads.

FOX31 spoke with Emerall’s husband, Andrew Dahler, in June when the reward was increased to $25,000.

“All you have is hope,” he said. “There’s nothing physical for myself or my son to hold on to anymore. We’re just hoping that something can happen that will help us through our grief process and accepting what has happened.”

Information can be submitted anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or by going online to submit a tip.