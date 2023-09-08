Police released photos of 16 people they say were at the scene of Phoenix Day's death

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial stands in Tabatha Denney’s home as a symbol of the love she will always have for her son, Phoenix Day.

“Phoenix was awesome, an awesome kid,” Denney said as she fought back tears.

The 13-year-old was killed on March 25, just after 8 p.m. at the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall. Police say two groups of teens became involved in an argument that ended up outside in the Dillard’s department store parking lot, where Day was shot and killed.

“I don’t know who did this, but what I do know is that now everybody’s affected,” Denney said.

Police released photos of several people believed to be witnesses, but none have come forward.

“Somebody knows who did this, and if the shoe was on the other foot, they would want somebody to come forward,” Denney said.

Police want to speak to the unidentified witnesses in these photos who were at the Town Center of Aurora mall when 13-year-old Phoenix Day was shot and killed. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Phoenix’s mother describes her son as a kind, respectful and happy person who would run to greet her at the door.

“Right before this happened, he was getting ready to go with the Boys and Girls Club and start playing basketball,” Denney said.

Denney held a cherished necklace holding her son’s ashes as she told FOX31 she struggles each day to cope with the astounding loss of her child.

“One thing that helps keep me going is remembering his laugh and his smile and the joy that he brought to our family. He’s definitely missed,” Denney said.

16 witnesses to boy’s killing at Aurora mall

Denney emphasized that it is crucial that someone provide information that can help police, because doing so may prevent yet another parent from facing the heartbreak of losing a child.

“Our kids aren’t safe. They have guns, they’re fighting, and I don’t understand what’s happening. I just know that as a mom, it hurts,” Denney said.

Photos released by police show that 16 witnesses were at the scene when Day was shot.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720 913-7867. You can remain anonymous.