Reward: Denver PD asks for help finding suspects in assault on at-risk man

DENVER (KDVR) — Several people allegedly assaulted an at-risk adult in north Denver earlier this month, Denver Police Department reported. Investigators are asking for information from the public.

DPD said Thursday that the alleged assault occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on May 12 near West 43rd Avenue and North Lipan Street.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, suffered serious bodily injury. A male suspect took the man’s cellphone before leaving the scene.

All suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

The suspects are described as a group of five to seven individuals: two Black females and four or five Black males.

Those with information are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.