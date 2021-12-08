Revitalizing Main Streets program focuses on safety and jobs with new grant opportunities

DENVER (KDVR) – The Revitalizing Main Streets program is opening new grant opportunities for larger safety infrastructure, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday.

The Polis administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation have provided an additional $22,160,000 in grants for transportation infrastructure projects in Colorado.

“During the first round, we had far more fantastic projects submitted than we could award, so this will allow us to fund even more innovative and creative transportation projects that will improve safety on urban roadways and Main Streets all over Colorado,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We strongly encourage applicants who did not receive an award in the first round to resubmit their applications, and we look forward to reviewing the new applications that come in as well.”

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill that provides $30 million in state stimulus funding to help communities modify roadways and downtowns to promote public safety, health and the economy on March 19.

The bill is one of many stimulus bills the Colorado legislature passed this year, diverting $30 million from the state’s general fund to the Department of Transportation.

The idea started as a grant program from CDOT during the summer of 2020, to give local cities and towns funding to improve infrastructure downtown to promote walking, biking, and larger spaces to gather outside during the pandemic.

“The successful Revitalizing Main Streets program is making life better across Colorado. Main Street investments deliver results and are a key driver of economic progress for our communities, visitors, and small businesses. These new projects across our state save people time and money,” said Gov. Polis.

Grant goals include:

Reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on the transportation system, particularly among bicyclists and pedestrians

Deliver practical, simple projects that help stimulate the economy and provide immediate business and employment opportunities in the construction industry

Support a transportation system that safely accommodates all modes of travel

Improve transit access and bike and pedestrian safety and mobility

Support the development of connected urban/employment centers and multimodal corridors

Provide safe access to opportunity and mobility for residents of all ages, incomes and abilities, including vulnerable users

Help communities adjust to the “new normal” travel patterns caused by COVID-19