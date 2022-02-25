A return to "normal" will be a tough ask for the 12,439 families grieving the loss of a loved one.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis detailed the state’s plans to move forward in the pandemic, calling the emergency phase of the virus over.

The announcement came nearly two years to the day that Colorado documented its first COVID-19 case.

“We are now in a much better place, in a very different place,” Polis said. “It’s time for us to turn the page, and start a new chapter.”

Polis said fully vaccinated Coloradans can now return to normal life, thanks to an estimated 90% of the state having immunity to the omicron variant. But a return to “normal” will be a tough ask for the 12,439 families grieving the loss of a loved one.

“For us, we’ll never get the normal,” Lee Ann Lyster said. “It’ll never be like it was before COVID.”

Lyster’s son Cody passed away in March 2020 after coming down with COVID just days after the virus was first discovered in Colorado. The 21-year-old athlete never had a chance to get a vaccine, something his family often thinks about.

“Oh yeah, we think about that all the time,” his father, Kevin Lyster, said. “COVID didn’t discriminate. It took our son.”

Lyster said despite being boosted, he still struggles to be in large gatherings for fear of going through what his family went through before.

“There’s a lot of anxiety with that, but we know we have to move on,” he said. “But for us, there’s that one big piece that’s always going to be missing.”