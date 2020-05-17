Retired DPS teacher goes to nursing school at age 62

DENVER (KDVR) – Bill Kowalski worked as a fourth and fifth grade teacher for 31 years, 25 of those at Denver Public Schools.

But when he retired, he said he felt called to go into nursing. He became interested when he cared for his wife when she was sick with cancer.

“I love serving people,” Kowalski said.

At age 62, he is now wrapping up nursing school, and plans to graduate in the summer.

“I am the oldest student in my cohort. Arial is the youngest. She’s 22, so there’s 40 years between us , but all the people have been very supportive,” he said.

Right now he is working as an extern at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, and cares for some COVID-19 patients.

He says this pandemic has reminded him why he wanted to become a nurse, and he is doing all he can to support patients and their families.

“I feel blessed to have been called, and hope that I can support people,” he said.