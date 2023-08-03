DENVER (KDVR) — A former Denver police detective was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a man at the Southwest Plaza Mall food court.

Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said two men got into an altercation in the food court at the mall, located at 8501 W. Bowles Ave. in Littleton.

Deputies said the altercation began earlier when the two men allegedly got into a verbal fight on a bus. When the suspect, Martin Vigil, 67, got off the bus, he accidentally left his phone behind.

The sheriff’s office said Vigil called his phone and the other man picked up and claimed he would not give Vigil his phone back unless he paid him money. Deputies said the two men agreed to meet at the food court in the mall.

During the argument, Vigil allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other man.

The sheriff’s office said mall security confronted Vigil, and he claimed he was a peace officer.

Once deputies arrived at the mall, they convinced Vigil to put down the gun. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured, no shots were fired, and Vigil was quickly taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Vigil is a former Denver Police Department detective who retired in 2019.

Vigil now faces charges of felony menacing and impersonating a police officer.